ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $239.57 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.74 or 1.00244421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.00682414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $771.82 or 0.01315785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00353346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00016880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00218677 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005199 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.