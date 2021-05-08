Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $938,420.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RDFN opened at $56.96 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 874.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

