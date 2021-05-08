Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

