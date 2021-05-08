Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $150.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

