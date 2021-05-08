Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

