Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $265.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $266.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.