Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

