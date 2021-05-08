Regis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

