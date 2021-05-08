Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 1,075,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

