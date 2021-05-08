Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,010. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

