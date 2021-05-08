Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.04, but opened at $127.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $127.92, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

