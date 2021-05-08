Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

REKR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 1,325,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,064. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

