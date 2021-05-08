Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $675,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

