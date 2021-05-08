renBTC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.45 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59,123.10 or 1.00433190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $745.94 million and $36.45 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00796826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.50 or 0.09763359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044686 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

