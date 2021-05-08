Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,949.12

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,949.12 ($77.73) and traded as high as GBX 6,250 ($81.66). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 6,114.09 ($79.88), with a volume of 51,677 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,286.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,950.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

