Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RTOKY. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

