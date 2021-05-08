Repligen Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Repligen by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

