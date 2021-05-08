Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.97

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.97 and traded as high as $45.79. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 15,979 shares.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

