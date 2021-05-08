Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the medical research company will earn $18.33 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $3,994,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

