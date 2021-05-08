Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

