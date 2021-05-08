Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for VolitionRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

