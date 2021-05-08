Research Analysts Set Expectations for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

