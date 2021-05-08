Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 904,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

