Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Daniel S. Schwartz Sells 281,101 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

