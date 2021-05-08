Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 705,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,972. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

