Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €1.22 ($1.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €88.04 ($103.58). 151,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.91. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

