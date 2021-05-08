Richard Wright Sells 4,072 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $213,576.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $165,596.40.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00.

WSFS stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 370,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

