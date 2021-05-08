RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $515.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

