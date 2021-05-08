RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

REI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN stock traded up C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$21.30. 943,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,220. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.69.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.