Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $72.69 million and approximately $975,580.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

