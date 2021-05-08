RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,302 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

RIV opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $281,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

