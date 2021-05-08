ROAD (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0049

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $387,518.42 and $136,229.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00254673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 363.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.53 or 0.01143893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.00751496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,526.27 or 1.00141546 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.