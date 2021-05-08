Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RBLX opened at $67.90 on Friday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

