Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 514,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,453,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 98,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

