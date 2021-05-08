Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.