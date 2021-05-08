Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,192,934 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

