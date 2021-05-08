Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.30

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.30 and traded as high as C$61.78. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.64, with a volume of 809,349 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.30. The firm has a market cap of C$31.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

