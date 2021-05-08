Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of RSI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,552. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$223.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

