Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU traded up $32.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.00. 16,761,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day moving average is $342.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

