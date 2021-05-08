Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.59.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $32.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.83. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

