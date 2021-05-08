ROOBEE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $42.75 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00270220 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

