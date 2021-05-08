Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $444.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.76 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

