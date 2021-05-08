Roth Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $34.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 927,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perion Network by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Perion Network by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

