Roth Capital Increases Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $103.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NSP opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. Insperity has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

