Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $334.18

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.18 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 357.60 ($4.67). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 354.20 ($4.63), with a volume of 1,101,655 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

