Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.50. Route1 shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.