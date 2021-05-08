Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $48.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.