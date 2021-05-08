Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $126.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE ADS opened at $124.87 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 291,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.