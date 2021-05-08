Royal Bank of Canada Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $990.00 and a one year high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,304.20.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

