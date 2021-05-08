Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00251952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 418.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $682.61 or 0.01161676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00745822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,681.91 or 0.99866462 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

